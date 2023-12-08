HPE crowns Loh Khai Peng as new Singapore MD

Joseph Yang will now lead the high performance computing and artificial intelligence team for APAC and India.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has appointed Loh Khai Peng as its new managing director for Singapore, taking on the role from Joseph Yang who will now lead the high performance computing and artificial intelligence team for APAC and India.

In addition to this new role, Khai Peng will continue to serve as HPE’s VP and managing director for Southeast Asia.

In this capacity, Khai Peng will drive HPE’s overall business operations and leadership in countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, and other Asian emerging countries.

He brings more than three decades of enterprise IT and leadership experience in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Prior to this appointment, he held various key roles within HPE.

“I’m excited to embark on this new journey and guide the company into the next phase of its evolution with a strong focus on hybrid cloud management and AI,” Khai Peng said.

“I look forward to working with my team and our partner ecosystem to solidify HPE’s market leadership in the region, delivering cloud services anywhere, and enabling our customers to leverage emerging technologies to meet their digital transformation needs.”

Earlier this year, HPE put new programs and incentives on the table, aligned with partner growth opportunities.

During its Singapore Partner Kick-Off event, HPE revealed iQuote – an online tool targeted at growth for resellers – with Singapore being one of the first countries in Asia Pacific (APAC) to deploy it.

According to HPE, some benefits of the tool include increased quote accuracy and reduced quote turnaround time for partners. It is integrated with Ingram Micro’s IMOnline partner portal to allow the delivery of real-time information to partners on stocks availability and incentives from HPE’s Engage and Grow program.



