Nextgen and Netskope extend partnership to Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines

Matt Paull (Netskope) Credit: Supplied

Nextgen Group has extended its partnership with Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) vendor Netskope to now include Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The expansion of the deal sees Netskope’s partner-centric go-to-market strategy and Evolve Partner Program propagated at scale into Southeast Asia.

This also reflects Netskope’s growing momentum supported by significant regional investments.

“Our vendors ask us to represent them in Asia because of our unique distribution and additional offerings,” Nextgen Group CEO John Walters said.

“We’ve been acknowledged at a global level for our innovative approach to distribution – what we call ‘distribution reinvented’ – and that depends on strategic partnerships with leading technology partners such as Netskope.

“Together, Netskope and Nextgen enable the channel to deliver quantifiable business value to their customers, and I’m very pleased that our relationship is expanding further into Asia.”

In less than a decade operating in APAC, Netskope has built a sizable team, and its NewEdge private cloud infrastructure now includes 29 data centres across the region.

The team and the Netskope NewEdge infrastructure both support Asian organisations in optimising and securing their data across increasingly distributed teams, and fast-growing cloud ecosystems.

“Nextgen’s inclusive approach to relationships between vendors, distributors, partners and end users closely reflects our own, and given the success of our partnership in Australia, the opportunity to extend it to more of the Asia Pacific region is ideal for both teams,” Netskope APJ vice president channel and alliances Matt Paull said.

“By joining Nextgen’s network of partners in more markets, we are ensuring that an even broader set of organisations will have access to our SASE solutions, and helping customers to ensure their networks, employees, data and cloud ecosystems are safe.”