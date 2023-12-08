Singtel secures $535M data centre green loan

Credit: Singtel

Singtel’s data centre subsidiaries DCW and DCKC have secured a S$535 million five-year green loan provided by DBS, OCBC, Standard Chartered Bank and UOB.

The financial organisations have also been appointed as green loan coordinators.

Singtel will use the loan proceeds to refinance the borrowings and support the operations of DC West and DC Kim Chuan with the two data centres requiring at least a Green Mark GoldPlus certification from Singapore’s Building and Construction Authority as part of the green loan criteria.

Both DC West and DC Kim Chuan have already attained the highest green building certification, Green Mark Platinum.

“Singtel is committed to aligning our borrowings with our environmental objectives, and we are pleased to work with DBS, OCBC, Standard Chartered Bank and UOB to invest in a more sustainable future for everyone,” Singtel Group CFO Arthur Lang said.

“We will build on the success of our sustainability-linked loans, bonds and other efforts, to further expand our portfolio of green financing initiatives under Olives, Singtel Group’s sustainable financing programme.

“We will also continue exploring ways to incorporate technologies such as liquid cooling and AI to further improve the efficiency of all our data centres, including our upcoming DC Tuas.”

In addition to DC Kim Chuan and DC West, which offer a combined 62MW of capacity, Singtel recently broke ground on its new hyper-connected 58MW green data centre, DC Tuas, in Singapore.

In the region, Singtel has partnered Telkom and Medco Power in Indonesia and GULF and AIS in Thailand to develop data centres in Batam and Bangkok respectively.

Singtel’s data centre portfolio will offer a total combined capacity of over 155MW once the upcoming sites are operational in 2025, with room to scale up to more than 200MW.

In September, global investment firm KKR agreed to invest up to S$1.1 billion for a 20 per cent stake in Singtel’s regional data centre business.