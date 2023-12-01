IX Technology and Hydroleap partner in sustainable data centre drive

Hydroleap and IX Technology founders shake hands. Credit: Supplied

Water technology company Hydroleap has inked a strategic partners with Singapore’s data centre mechanical and electrical solutions provider, IX Technology.

This collaboration is aimed at transforming water management in cooling towers, allowing businesses in the data centre industry to reduce water consumption, lower chemical use, bring down the carbon footprint and improve regulatory compliance.

IXT will promote Hydroleap’s patented Electro-Oxidation Technology (HL-EO) that is being used by major blue-chip data centre companies and CapitaLand, to more data centre and semiconductor companies in Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.

The data centre industry plays a crucial role in supporting the digital infrastructure of the modern world, but their intensive water consumption and discharges, the sector faces growing pressure to adopt eco-friendly practices and comply with ESG requirements.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey towards building more sustainable data centre facilities. Together with Hydroleap, we aim to set a new standard for water treatment and carbon reduction for data centres,” IXT founder and managing director, Steven Lee said.

In a 2022 global market comparison report, Singapore was ranked as the number two most desirable market for data centre facilities in the world. Singapore’s industrial sector uses 55 per cent of the country’s water including data centres which is expected to rise to 70 per cent by 2060.

“Efficient cooling methods with lowered water consumption can play an important role in sustainability. By combining our teams, we aim to empower data centre businesses to be more sustainable in their water consumption,” Hydroleap CEO and founder Dr Mohammad Sherafatmand said.







