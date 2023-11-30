AWS adds more zero-ETL integrations to Amazon RedShift

The new integrations include updates to relational and non-relational databases, such as Amazon Aurora PostgreSQL, Amazon DynamoDB, and Amazon RDS for MySQL.

Credit: Amazon

Continuing to build on its efforts toward zero-ETL for data warehousing services, AWS at its ongoing re:Invent 2023 conference, announced new Amazon RedShift integrations with Amazon Aurora PostgreSQL, Amazon DynamoDB, and Amazon RDS for MySQL.

Enterprises, typically, use extract, transform, load (ETL) to integrate data from multiple sources into a single consistent data store to be loaded into a data warehouse for analysis.

However, most data engineers claim that transforming data from disparate sources could be a difficult and time-consuming task as the process involves steps such as cleaning, filtering, reshaping, and summarisng the raw data.

Another issue is the added cost of maintaining teams that prepare data pipelines for running analytics, AWS said.

In contrast, the new zero-ETL integrations, according to the company, eliminate the need to perform ETL between Aurora PostgreSQL, DynamoDB, RDS for MySQL, and RedShift as transactional data in these databases can be replicated into RedShift almost immediately and is ready for running analysis.

Currently, all three integrations are in preview.

Last year, AWS announced two new capabilities—Amazon Aurora zero-ETL integration with Amazon Redshift and Amazon Redshift integration for Apache Spark.

In addition, the cloud services provider made the Amazon DynamoDB zero-ETL integration with Amazon OpenSearch Service generally available.

This integration will allow data professionals across enterprises to perform a search on their DynamoDB data by automatically replicating and transforming it without custom code or infrastructure, AWS said.

Amazon DynamoDB zero-ETL integration with Amazon OpenSearch Service can be availed across any AWS Region where OpenSearch Ingestion is available presently, AWS added.