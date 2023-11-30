Indosat strengthens fibre market with MNC Play customer buy

The deal involves MNC Play’s 300,000 fixed-home internet and entertainment customers, to add to its existing 100 million mobile and FTTH subscribers.

Vikram Sinha (IOH) Credit: Linkedin

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) has acquired the customer assets of fibre-based network services provider PT MNC Kabel Mediacom (MNC Play).

The acquisition significantly expands Indosat’s Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) business, which operates under the brand name, Indosat HiFi.

In addition, Indosat has acquired MNC Play’s Internet Protocol Television Services (IPTV) so that customers of Indosat HiFi can now access FTTH and IPTV services as an integrated package, enhancing the customer experience.

“This transforms the scale of our fiber-to-the-home business, and we expect it to have a positive impact on EBITDA from 2024,” IOH president director and CEO Vikram Sinha said.

“Home broadband will become an increasingly important contributor to Indosat’s growth in the future and we have fortified our position in this important market.

“The growth of our FTTH business will also help to further our larger purpose, to connect and empower the people of Indonesia and accelerate the nation’s digital transformation.”

Indonesia’s fixed broadband market is expected to grow significantly over the next few years driven by further expansion of the fiber-optic network, increasing household penetration and growing demand for high-speed broadband services. Analytics firm, Global Data, estimates that fixed broadband accounts could grow at a CAGR of 10.6 per cent between 2022 and 2027.

“We are excited to support Indosat’s long-term growth through the sale of our fixed broadband subscribers and home IPTV services. During the integration process, we will ensure a smooth transition and maintain a reliable service to our beloved consumers,” MNC Play president director, Ade Tjendra said.

As part of the same deal, MNC Play’s fiber optic network assets were acquired by Asianet, a Lightstorm group company, which will now own, manage, and operate all aspects of its fiber optic networks.