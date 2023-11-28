Menu
ASEAN acknowledged at global AWS partner awards for 2023

ASEAN acknowledged at global AWS partner awards for 2023

SiS Distribution, Cloud Kinetics and Noodle Factory received top honours.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (Channel Asia)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

SiS Distribution, Cloud Kinetics Services and Noodle Factory have received top honours at Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) 2023 Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards during this year’s re: Invent conference.

The awards were handed out at a gala on 27 November in Las Vegas, honouring partners “whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers”, according to the cloud giant.

Cloud Kinetics, a Channel Asia Innovation awards recipient in 2021, 2022 and 2023, scored the APJ Innovation Partner of the Year award. Meanwhile, the Rising Star Distributor Partner of the Year award for the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region went to SiS Distribution (Thailand) and Noodle Factory won Design Partner of the Year.

AWS said the awards included a self-nomination process across several awards categories, which were reviewed by analysis firm Canalys as a third party.

Additionally, some award categories were data-driven, which were comprised of an unspecified set of metrics that measured the performance of partners in the last year and were also audited by Canalys.

The full list of APJ winners are:

GSI Partner of the Year

  • APJ: Winner – Wipro | Finalists: Kyndryl, Atos and Eviden

SI Partner of the Year

  • APJ: Winner – Classmethod | Finalists – iret, MegazoneCloud

Rising Star Partner of the Year

  • APJ: Appsquadz Software | Finalists – Kyobo Information and Communication, Mastek

Rising Star Distributor Partner of the Year

  • APJ: Winner – SiS Distribution (Thailand) | Finalists – ETEVERS, NEXTGEN Group

Distributor Partner  of the Year

  • APJ: Winner – Redington | Finalists – Crayon Software Experts India, DAIWABO

Training Partner of the Year

  • APJ: Winner – Cloudthat Technologies | Finalists – Nec Management Partner, Springpeople Software

ISV Partner of the Year

  • APJ: Winner – Amagi Media Labs | Finalists – Freshworks, SendBird

Rising Star Partner of the Year (ISV)

  • APJ: Winner – DataMasque | Finalists – Cogo Connecting Good, Salesflo

Customer Experience Partner of the Year

AWS Marketplace Partner of the Year

  • APJ: Winner – Local Measure | Finalists – SendBird, Stax

Well-Architected Partner of the Year 

  • Global: Winner – WOLK Technology | Finalists – IT Era, SK Inc

Public Sector Partner of the Year

  • APJ: Winner – Deloitte | Finalists – Accenture, CrowdStrike

Federal Government Partner of the Year

  • APJ: Winner – Accenture | Finalists – Deloitte, Genesys

State or Local Government Partner of the Year

  • APJ: Winner – Fujitsu and Fujitsu Japan | Finalists – Salesforce, Telstra

Education Partner of the Year

  • APJ: Winner – MongoDB | Finalists – CrowdStrike, Okta

Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) Partner of the Year

  • APJ: Winner – CrowdStrike | Finalists – Druva, Snowflake

Innovation Partner of the Year

  • APJ: Winner – Cloud Kinetics Services

Design Partner of the Year

  • APJ: Winner – Noodle Factory

Collaboration Partner of the Year

  • APJ: Winner – GeekFeed

Social Impact Partners of the Year

  • APJ: Winner – Brillio Technologies

Sustainability Partners of the Year

  • APJ: Winner – DNX Solutions

Sasha Karen travelled to re:Invent 2023 as a guest of AWS.


Tags amazonAmazon Web ServicesAWSCloud Kinetics ServicesSiS DistributionNoodle Factory

Brand Post

Show Comments
 