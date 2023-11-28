ASEAN acknowledged at global AWS partner awards for 2023

SiS Distribution, Cloud Kinetics Services and Noodle Factory have received top honours at Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) 2023 Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards during this year’s re: Invent conference.
The awards were handed out at a gala on 27 November in Las Vegas, honouring partners “whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers”, according to the cloud giant.
Cloud Kinetics, a Channel Asia Innovation awards recipient in 2021, 2022 and 2023, scored the APJ Innovation Partner of the Year award. Meanwhile, the Rising Star Distributor Partner of the Year award for the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region went to SiS Distribution (Thailand) and Noodle Factory won Design Partner of the Year.
AWS said the awards included a self-nomination process across several awards categories, which were reviewed by analysis firm Canalys as a third party.
Additionally, some award categories were data-driven, which were comprised of an unspecified set of metrics that measured the performance of partners in the last year and were also audited by Canalys.
The full list of APJ winners are:
GSI Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – Wipro | Finalists: Kyndryl, Atos and Eviden
SI Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – Classmethod | Finalists – iret, MegazoneCloud
Rising Star Partner of the Year
- APJ: Appsquadz Software | Finalists – Kyobo Information and Communication, Mastek
Rising Star Distributor Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – SiS Distribution (Thailand) | Finalists – ETEVERS, NEXTGEN Group
Distributor Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – Redington | Finalists – Crayon Software Experts India, DAIWABO
Training Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – Cloudthat Technologies | Finalists – Nec Management Partner, Springpeople Software
ISV Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – Amagi Media Labs | Finalists – Freshworks, SendBird
Rising Star Partner of the Year (ISV)
- APJ: Winner – DataMasque | Finalists – Cogo Connecting Good, Salesflo
Customer Experience Partner of the Year
AWS Marketplace Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – Local Measure | Finalists – SendBird, Stax
Well-Architected Partner of the Year
- Global: Winner – WOLK Technology | Finalists – IT Era, SK Inc
Public Sector Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – Deloitte | Finalists – Accenture, CrowdStrike
Federal Government Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – Accenture | Finalists – Deloitte, Genesys
State or Local Government Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – Fujitsu and Fujitsu Japan | Finalists – Salesforce, Telstra
Education Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – MongoDB | Finalists – CrowdStrike, Okta
Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – CrowdStrike | Finalists – Druva, Snowflake
Innovation Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – Cloud Kinetics Services
Design Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – Noodle Factory
Collaboration Partner of the Year
- APJ: Winner – GeekFeed
Social Impact Partners of the Year
- APJ: Winner – Brillio Technologies
Sustainability Partners of the Year
- APJ: Winner – DNX Solutions
Sasha Karen travelled to re:Invent 2023 as a guest of AWS.