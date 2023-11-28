ASEAN acknowledged at global AWS partner awards for 2023

SiS Distribution, Cloud Kinetics Services and Noodle Factory have received top honours at Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) 2023 Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards during this year’s re: Invent conference.



The awards were handed out at a gala on 27 November in Las Vegas, honouring partners “whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers”, according to the cloud giant.

Cloud Kinetics, a Channel Asia Innovation awards recipient in 2021, 2022 and 2023, scored the APJ Innovation Partner of the Year award. Meanwhile, the Rising Star Distributor Partner of the Year award for the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region went to SiS Distribution (Thailand) and Noodle Factory won Design Partner of the Year.

AWS said the awards included a self-nomination process across several awards categories, which were reviewed by analysis firm Canalys as a third party.

Additionally, some award categories were data-driven, which were comprised of an unspecified set of metrics that measured the performance of partners in the last year and were also audited by Canalys.

The full list of APJ winners are:

GSI Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – Wipro | Finalists: Kyndryl, Atos and Eviden

SI Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – Classmethod | Finalists – iret, MegazoneCloud

Rising Star Partner of the Year

APJ : Appsquadz Software | Finalists – Kyobo Information and Communication, Mastek

Rising Star Distributor Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – SiS Distribution (Thailand) | Finalists – ETEVERS, NEXTGEN Group

Distributor Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – Redington | Finalists – Crayon Software Experts India, DAIWABO

Training Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – Cloudthat Technologies | Finalists – Nec Management Partner, Springpeople Software

ISV Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – Amagi Media Labs | Finalists – Freshworks, SendBird

Rising Star Partner of the Year (ISV)

APJ : Winner – DataMasque | Finalists – Cogo Connecting Good, Salesflo

Customer Experience Partner of the Year

AWS Marketplace Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – Local Measure | Finalists – SendBird, Stax

Well-Architected Partner of the Year

Global : Winner – WOLK Technology | Finalists – IT Era, SK Inc

Public Sector Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – Deloitte | Finalists – Accenture, CrowdStrike

Federal Government Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – Accenture | Finalists – Deloitte, Genesys

State or Local Government Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – Fujitsu and Fujitsu Japan | Finalists – Salesforce, Telstra

Education Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – MongoDB | Finalists – CrowdStrike, Okta

Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – CrowdStrike | Finalists – Druva, Snowflake

Innovation Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – Cloud Kinetics Services

Design Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – Noodle Factory

Collaboration Partner of the Year

APJ : Winner – GeekFeed

Social Impact Partners of the Year

APJ : Winner – Brillio Technologies

Sustainability Partners of the Year

APJ : Winner – DNX Solutions

Sasha Karen travelled to re:Invent 2023 as a guest of AWS.