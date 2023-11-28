Malaysian government inks strategic collaboration with Google

Aims to advance digital competitiveness with skilling programs, investment in digital infrastructure, responsible AI and cloud-first policies.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Credit: Dreamstime

The Malaysian government and Google have initiated a strategic collaboration to help businesses of all sizes advance their digital competitiveness through skilling programs, investment in digital infrastructure, responsible artificial intelligence (AI) innovation, and cloud-first policies.

These initiatives build on Google’s investments in Malaysia over the last 12 years.

In 2022 alone, the company’s products and programs supported more than 47,900 jobs and also contributed, both directly and indirectly, an estimated US$2.8 billion in economic benefits to local businesses.

“Malaysia’s MADANI Economy Framework aims to increase the size of our economic pie, as well as ensure that all stakeholders—particularly rakyat and small businesses—will enjoy the ensuing socio-economic benefits,”Malaysia Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

“This latest commitment by Google, aimed at accelerating local innovation and talent development in the field of AI, will certainly boost the nation's digital competitiveness, in line with the MADANI Economy Framework and the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030).”

To provide Malaysians from all backgrounds with more digital training opportunities, Google Cloud, CloudMile, and Trainocate are making five digital learning paths available at no cost.

Accessible through the Go Cloud program—which aims to upskill 300,000 Malaysians by 2026—the learning paths consist of online courses to help individuals better apply generative AI (gen AI), data analytics, and cloud-based productivity tools.

Learners who complete the five learning paths will earn digital skills badges that they can share on their resumes and extended 30-day access to more learning paths.

This builds on Gemilang, a digital training program that has provided 31,000 Google Career Certificate scholarships to less fortunate individuals in partnership with educational institutions and nonprofits.

“The partnership we are announcing today with the Government of Malaysia aligns Google’s local mission of Advancing Malaysia Together with the government’s goal to create a supportive ecosystem for innovation that includes more meaningful and equitable job opportunities,” Alphabet and Google president CIO and CFO, Ruth Porat said.

“To advance these shared goals, we intend to assist Malaysian organisations in addressing real-world challenges using AI, and utilising Google Cloud technologies to rapidly implement solutions for economic growth and public good.

“As the country makes strides toward digitalisation and AI adoption across industries, this collaboration recognises the importance of no-cost access to digital skilling programs to empower all Malaysians to participate in a thriving and inclusive digital economy. We are excited to explore the opportunities that this partnership will bring to Malaysia.”

Google's investments in infrastructure play a critical role in enabling more local companies, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to expand their operations regionally. This is in alignment with the NIMP 2030, whose mission includes ensuring that Malaysian SMEs and manufacturing companies are appropriately enabled to embrace technology and digitalisation rapidly.

With the support of the Government of Malaysia, Google is now exploring the potential establishment of an in-country Google data center to power digital services.

The Government and Google Cloud will also embark on joint AI launchpad initiatives to create new jobs, enhance public service delivery, and help local companies tap into global markets.

Google will support the Government’s refinement of its existing Cloud First Policy for Malaysia, contributing policy expertise and its Secure AI Framework to account for the latest advancements in cloud computing and AI.