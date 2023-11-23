FPT scales APJ SAP practice through services initiative

Comes after a 20-year partnership between the two companies.

Credit: Supplied

IT services provider FPT has joined SAP’s Regional Strategic Services Partner (RSSP) initiative to scale its SAP practice across the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

The initiative, which was opened to APJ partners in February, sees SAP offer support in the form of coordinated industry-aligned solutions, a joint go-to-market strategy and access to SAP regional and market unit industry expertise.

“We have fostered collaborations with many world-class leaders to enable successful digital transformation for our customers,” said Pham Minh Tuan, CEO of FPT Software. “This collaboration with SAP allows us to leverage their industry expertise and resources to offer enhanced SAP S/4HANA Cloud migration service and managed service to meet the growing needs of our customers in the Asia Pacific Japan region."

FPT’s own SAP implementation and maintenance services are backed up by a partnership between the two companies going back 20 years, as well as a “strong foundation” of certified and experienced SAP resources, “well-established” project management frameworks and over 900 certifications.

"Many of our APJ-based partners have thousands of SAP-certified consultants worldwide and deliver hundreds of SAP-related projects every year. We have a unique opportunity to do more with our regional partners and drive more innovation and value for our customers," said Utkarsh Maheshwari, chief partner officer at SAP APJ.

"We welcome and congratulate FPT Corporation on joining the SAP Regional Strategic Services Partner initiative,” he added.