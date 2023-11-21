BlackBerry strikes Malaysian govt deal and builds CCoE

The CCoE will offer specialised training to advance Malaysian cybersecurity capacity and readiness, with the goal of reducing the country's shortfall of 12,000 cyber professionals.

The Government of Malaysia and BlackBerry have established a long-term software and services agreement to strengthen Malaysia's cybersecurity posture.

The landmark deal will enable the Malaysian Government to leverage the full suite of BlackBerry cybersecurity solutions, and support the integrity of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) while upskilling the nation's workforce with advanced cybersecurity technology and training.

The Malaysian public sector will benefit from secure, reliable, real-time access to BlackBerry software and services, hosted in a sovereign cloud.

BlackBerry will also establish a cyber security centre of excellence (CCoE) in Kuala Lumpur in 2024.

The CCoE will offer specialised training to advance Malaysian cybersecurity capacity and readiness, with the goal of reducing the country's shortfall of 12,000 cyber professionals.

This marks BlackBerry's first CCoE in the Asia Pacific region, adding to its network in America, Canada, and Europe.

The CCoE will offer cybersecurity education and training, as well as 'always-on' cyber threat intelligence and incident response teams to help the country safeguard against malicious cyber activity targeting businesses, governments, and infrastructure.

The CCoE also will enhance intelligence sharing between nations and expand BlackBerry's global threat intelligence network.

"To continue to grow, prosper and keep our nation's data and citizens safe, Malaysia must forge international partnerships that embrace cutting-edge technology, and invite foreign investment to rapidly scale up and train a world-class cybersecurity workforce,” Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

BlackBerry cyber security president John Giamatteo will oversee the deployment of BlackBerry Cybersecurity solutions in Malaysia, and the establishment of the BlackBerry CCoE.