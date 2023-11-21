CSIT and Google Cloud collaborate to pilot sovereign cloud solution

As part of the pilot, CSIT will trial the use of GDC Hosted on-premises

The Centre for Strategic Infocomm Technologies (CSIT) and Google Cloud will be piloting the use of Google Distributed Cloud Hosted (GDC Hosted) to support CSIT's effort to harness AI in tackling Singapore's defence and security challenges.

CSIT, a member of the Defence Technology Community, has been collaborating with Google Cloud by providing its use cases and technical requirements to further enhance GDC Hosted.

“CSIT develops digital capabilities for defence and security, such as in cyber defence. The collaboration with Google Cloud on GDC Hosted allows us to tap on its expertise in data management, cloud technologies, and AI while keeping sensitive data secure,” CSIT CEO Darren Teo said.

As part of the pilot, CSIT will trial the use of GDC Hosted on-premises, tapping on the solution’s built-in data management and pre-trained machine learning capabilities to process sensitive data.

Designed to support data, operational, and software sovereignty requirements, GDC Hosted includes the company’s advanced AI and database services like Vertex AI and AlloyDB Omni, and increases customer control and transparency over sensitive data.

Updates to GDC Hosted, including Google Cloud’s pre-trained AI models, are accessed through secure hardware and installed by the customer itself. As a user of GDC Hosted, CSIT retains total operational control over all data and software.

"By offering full isolation alongside integrated AI services and access to an open ecosystem, GDC Hosted combines the benefits of fully managed and scalable infrastructure for running mission-critical workloads with operational flexibility,” Google Cloud Asia Pacific managing director for technology and solutions Mitesh Agarwal said.

“By working together with CSIT to meet its unique specifications for processing sensitive data, we look forward to further contributing to its efforts to remain at the forefront of the evolving cyber defence landscape.”