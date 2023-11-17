Westcon-Comstor and Check Point collaborate for MSSP program

Westcon-Comstor claims to be first distributor to offer Check Point’s full suite under its MSSP program.

Credit: Dreamstime

Westcon-Comstor has signed a global agreement with Check Point Software Technologies to help partners capitalise on managed security services provider (MSSP) demand.

Westcon-Comstor said the deal makes them the first distributor to offer Check Point’s full suite of security products through the vendor’s MSSP program.

The program enhances partners’ ability to meet their customers' evolving cyber security requirements in a partner-led as-a-service offering, Westcon Comstor claimed.

“It simplifies operations with faster customer onboarding, streamlined quoting, technical onboarding, pipeline development and go-to-market (GTM) alignment,” the distributor added in an announcement.

The deal enables Westcon partners to access Check Point’s software security stack in a way that is “accessible to MSSPs of all sizes”.



“We’re excited to be partnering with Check Point to supercharge the growth of its pioneering MSSP program,” said Daniel Hurel, vice president of cyber security and next-gen solutions EMEA at Westcon-Comstor. “What we’re witnessing in the market is the platformisation of cyber security, whereby customers from enterprises through to SMBs want products from different vendors to integrate and interact seamlessly.”

Shahar Divon, head of global SMB sales at Check Point, said the vendor was investing significantly in its MSSP program, “allowing for higher levels of partner growth and profitability with services-led cyber protection across network, cloud, and endpoints”.

“Westcon-Comstor is an important part of our go-to-market strategy and will help us to achieve scale in this growth area,” he added.