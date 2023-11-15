Commvault’s Chua Chee Pin moves to Veeam to head up SEAK

Comes into the role with 25 years of experience, with the last two spent at Commvault.

Chua Chee Pin (Veeam Software) Credit: Veeam Software

Veeam Software has hired former Commvault area VP for Greater China, ASEAN, Japan and Korea Chua Chee Pin as its VP for Southeast Asia and Korea (SEAK).



In the role, Chua will oversee Veeam’s business operations, spearheading the vendor’s growth strategy for the region.

“In the current cloud-driven landscape, protecting your organisation's data is paramount and companies need to consider innovative solutions to critical challenges faced in this rapidly changing landscape,” he said.

“Veeam’s leading position within the industry is a testament to the company’s enduring success in aligning with key customer priorities and maintaining strong partnerships with channel and alliance partners. I look forward to strengthening these relationships across Southeast Asia and Korea and offering better solutions to help customers keep their businesses running.”

Chua comes to Veeam with 25 years of experience in sales and business development in IT, with the last two spent at Commvault.

Prior to this he also worked at Tableau Software, Brocade, EMC, Citrix, Cisco, Juniper Networks, Dimension Data McAfee and IBM.

"With his extensive experience spanning this diverse region and well-established connections within the partner network, Chee Pin stands as a strong business leader who demonstrated the capability to achieve exceptional customer results," said Beni Sia, general manager and senior vice president of Veeam Asia Pacific and Japan.

“I’m confident he will flourish in this new role and achieve excellence in leading our continued growth and momentum across the SEAK region with our customers, partners and alliances.”