CIMIC's Leighton Asia wins hyperscale data centre project in the Philippines

Leighton Asia in joint venture with First Balfour will construct the data centre based in Quezon City, Philippines.

Credit: Leighton

CIMIC Group company Leighton Asia has been selected by STT GDC Philippines to deliver Phase 1 of the STT Fairview 1, a multi-phase data centre development project.

“Internationally, demand is increasing for cloud services and the vital digital infrastructure that supports them,” CIMIC Group executive chairman Juan Santamaria said.

“We are pleased to be working with STT GDC Philippines and contributing our experience in delivering data centre campuses that meet stringent functional and security requirements.”

Leighton Asia managing director Brad Davey said it was a significant project, building on its growing portfolio in the data centre sector.

“With our international expertise and local knowledge, Leighton Asia is highly equipped to deliver on our client’s vision for this transformative project,” Davey said.