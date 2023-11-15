SolarWinds APJ promotes Bharat Bedi to MD

Bharat Bedi (SolarWinds) Credit: SolarWinds

SolarWinds has promoted its Singapore-based global head of strategic alliances Bharat Bedi to lead Asia Pacific and Japan.

Bedi has previously held executive positions with HPE, IBM, and Dell before joining SolarWinds in 2019 as senior product marketing manager.

He replaces Aten Lim, the previous SolarWinds managing director.

Bedi has more than 19 years of experience in sales, business development, and product marketing in various aspects of the technology landscape, including enterprise hardware, software, software-as-a-service and services.

“We are excited for Bharat to bring his experience in the IT industry and outstanding proficiency in building strategic business alliances to this role,” said Andrea Webb, executive vice president and chief customer officer of SolarWinds.

“Bharat is laser-focused on maximising our channel base and expanding our APJ business growth.”

As the managing director of SolarWinds APJ, Bedi will be “fortifying the fundamentals” of the business operations and realigning strategies to make a positive industry impact in the APJ region.

Alongside his new role, he will continue to lead the global team at SolarWinds that manages strategic alliances with global system integrators (GSI).

“I’m thrilled to be appointed to lead the SolarWinds operations in APJ,” said Bedi. “Given the region's vast opportunities and strong growth momentum, the company will continue to make focused investments to bolster and expand our footprints in APJ."

“Together with new talented leaders joining us to head the Australia and India operations in the coming months, I look forward to accelerating our customers’ journey in digital transformation with our full-stacked observability solutions, database, and service management solutions.”

In August, SolarWinds increased benefits for partners in its updated Transform program. Launched last year, the vendor said it is looking at “new ways” to support its partner base.