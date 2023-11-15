Cisco reveals regional partner award winners

PT Mastersystem Infotama won ASEAN Partner of the Year and Software Partner of the Year.

Logicalis and Telstra picked up global accolades during 2023's Cisco Partner Summit in Miami.

Logicalis secured two awards and was named the Sustainability Partner of the Year in a nod to its success in helping customers reduce their environmental impact with tools such as its Digital Fabric Platform that allows customers to measure and reduce the environmental impact of their IT infrastructure. Logicalis is one of only six Cisco Global Gold certified partners and holds the Cisco Environmental Sustainability Specialisation in 15 territories globally.

Logicalis has also helped a number of organisations undertake responsible recycling and repurposing of end-of-use equipment and also provided smart building solutions for UK-based UKRI.

For the second year, Logicalis also nabbed Cisco Global Enterprise Networking and Meraki Partner of the Year.

In September this year, Logicalis launched its Cisco-powered Intelligent Connectivity suite featuring Private 5G, SD-WAN, SASE, SSE, SD-Access and ACI Data Centre.

“Over the past 12 months, our goal was to create meaningful change for our industry as we focused on driving sustainable outcomes for customers through our managed connectivity services,” Logicalis global CEO Robert Bailkoski said.

“It’s a privilege for those efforts to be recognised with the awards of Global Partner of the Year for Sustainability and Global Enterprise Networking and Meraki Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year. These accolades reaffirm our commitment to facilitating sustainable business outcomes for our customers moving forward.”

Telstra picked up the Mass Scale Infrastructure Partner of the Year and on a regional scale, secured the Collaboration Partner of the Year and Service Provider Partner of the Year for APJC.

Also across ASEAN, PT Mastersystem Infotama won ASEAN Partner of the Year and Software Partner of the Year.

World Wide Technology Asia Pacific secured Application Experience Partner of the Year and Logicalis Asia won Cisco Captial Partner of the Year.

TM Technology Services won Managed Services Partner of the Year and NTT Data was named as IoT/Industry Partner of the Year.

Commercial Partner of the Year went to Konverge Technologies.