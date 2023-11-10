TruVisor adds Rapid7 to distie portfolio in ASEAN, India

Covering Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia in addition to India.

Jonathan Juay (TruVisor) Credit: Supplied

TruVisor has signed a distribution agreement with cyber security software vendor Rapid7, bringing its solutions to select ASEAN nations and India.



The deal, which is claimed to make TruVisor an exclusive regional distributor, covers Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia alongside India, according to a statement from Rapid7.

Jonathan Juay, executive director at TruVisor, said Rapid7’s solutions “enrich [its] cyber security solutions portfolio, effectively addressing the challenges by increasing visibility, reducing risk and multiplying impact through intelligent automation tools”.

“This partnership immediately bolsters our customers' security posture and empowers organisations throughout the region,” he said.

“TruVisor is now uniquely positioned to introduce Rapid7's world-class offerings to our clients, effectively covering a wide spectrum of cybersecurity challenges and adapting to the ever-changing threat landscape.”

Denis Donnelly, regional director of ASEAN and SAARC at Rapid7, added the TruVisor “team is not only dedicated to excellence in customer success, but [it also has] strong, long-standing relationships with the extended partner community”.

Earlier this year in March, LogRhythm expanded its partnership with TruVisor to bring its offerings into the Singapore market as part of its ongoing ASEAN stratgey.