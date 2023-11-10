Tata Communications and Singapore Airlines strike multi-year agreement

The two organisations have a long-standing association that has been strengthened over several years.

Tata Communications and Singapore Airlines (SIA) have inked a multi-year agreement to transform the airlines communications and collaboration tools.

This new transformative initiative delivered on Tata Communications GlobalRapide platform enables SIA users to be connected and collaborate.

“We take great pride in our long-standing relationship with Singapore Airlines. As a global commtech player, we are privileged to be chosen as their partner in progress as they emerge stronger than ever and strive to create new benchmarks in customer experiences,” Tata vice president and head of Asia Pacific and Japan - enterprise Amitabh Sarkar said.

Tata has been working with SIA for the last five years and in addition to the GlobalRapide platform, its IZOTM SDWAN also enables SIA with intelligent customer call routing to their global customer service centres.

Additionally, SIA pilot and cabin crew collaboration platforms are also powered by Tata’s MOVE enabling global and always connected experience to the crew.

MOVE global intelligent cellular connectivity facilitates a swift and secure exchange of critical flight and passenger data on pilots and crew tablets, leading to expedited flight turn-round and enhanced on-time performance while achieving significant cost savings compared to a traditional data roaming solution.