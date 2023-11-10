Apple releases major updates to Logic Pro for Mac and iPad

Here are the release notes for Logic Pro for iPad 1.1:

Deliver a release-ready mix with Mastering Assistant and its professional palette of intuitive sound-shaping tools

Record live into Quick Sampler to create instruments and drum kits using the built-in microphone or any connected audio device

Interact seamlessly between apps like Voice Memos with added support for Split View and Stage Manager

Select and drag multiple files at once from the Files app to quickly build drum kits or add stems to a project

Instantly audition samples, loops or instruments in the Browser by sliding your finger up or down

Free Hybrid Textures Sample Alchemy pack includes a collection of 70 patches and over 80 loops built from found sounds flipped into creative playable instruments

To update these apps, check the App Store app on your device. Then go to the Updates tab and select the Update button next to the app.