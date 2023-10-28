Smart Communications adopts Google Cloud's Telecom Subscriber Insights

(L to R): Ferdinand Saputi and Malis Selamat (Google Cloud); Alex Caeg, John Palanca, Lloyd Manaloto, Charles Orcena, Audrey Oliva and Brian Ohara (Smart). Credit: Smart

PLTD subsidiary and wireless communications provider Smart Communications has collaborated with Google Cloud to improve the accessibility of essential digital services for Filipinos.

Consulting firm Searce will be providing technical implementation support, helping Smart become one of the first communication services providers (CSPs) in the Asia Pacific region to adopt Google Cloud’s Telecom Subscriber Insights.

This will give Smart the ability to ingest data from various sources, provide contextual insights on subscribers’ propensity to consume services, and present personalised recommendations to their devices for activation.

“Our collaboration with Google Cloud to be the first communication services provider in Asia Pacific to adopt Telecom Subscriber Insights will empower us to better serve Filipino mobile users whenever and wherever they need us. This is a huge step toward our commitment to always put our customers first and provide them with the best mobile experience powered by our superior network,” Smart senior vice president and head of consumer business-individual, Alex Caeg said.

By leveraging Telecom Subscriber Insights to analyse customer data securely hosted on Google Cloud, Smart will gain richer perspective into how Filipinos interact with digital services and the pain points they face in everyday usage.

Smart will also use Telecom Subscriber Insights to design more inclusive mobile services for subscribers by identifying both patterns and gaps in connectivity.

“When deployed strategically by CSPs, AI and gen AI can significantly improve inclusion and equity of digital access, by tapping on data that these providers already manage and store as part of their core operations,” Google Cloud country manager Philippines and Vietnam Malis Selamat said.

“Smart’s use of Telecom Subscriber Insights demonstrates the potential for CSPs in Asia to support national digital transformation efforts with the use of AI in a secure-by-design and privacy-controlled environment, while empowering consumers to make more informed decisions about their data usage in a growing and fast-evolving digital world.”