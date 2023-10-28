Radware ramps up offerings for MSSPs

Aims to help them increase their value-added service portfolio and manage hosted security services.

Cyber security provider Radware has increased its offerings for managed security service providers (MSSP) as part of a program upgrade.

The application delivery solutions specialist has updated its Cybersecurity Partner Program for MSSPs, adding new licensing models, expanded technical training and more marketing and sales enablement tools.

According to Radware, partners will gain access to flexible licensing models, such as pay-as-you-go, subscription-based pricing and service-based licensing.

They will also gain an expanded portfolio of partner enablement and marketing support tools as well as enhanced training resources to drive outcomes and ensure growth.

Additionally, they will get “easy” access to Radware’s real-time threat intelligence and analytics and its unified management platform to simplify the management, monitoring and operation of security services.

Radware also claimed it would offer automation and orchestration capabilities that “reduce human error and simplify routine tasks” such as provisioning, policy enforcement and incident response.

“The updated program is designed to put a portfolio of high margin, state-of-the-art application and DDoS [distributed denial-of-service] protection and web application firewall services into the hands of MSSPs that want to build predictable, new revenue streams while helping customers defend against more frequent and sophisticated cyberattacks,” said Yoav Gazelle, Radware’s chief business officer.

“Because we know speed to market and protection are essential, we are making it easier for MSSPs to engage with a higher level of service. The program is built on the low cost of entry, easy deployment and integration and more flexible licensing models.”

In January this year, Radware launched new cloud security centres in Melbourne, Auckland and Toronto.

The facilities were established to reduce traffic latency and increase service redundancy and mitigation capacity to help customers defend against denial-of-service attacks, web application attacks, malicious bot traffic and attacks on application programming interfaces (API).