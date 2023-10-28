Zscaler reveals top ASEAN and GCR partners

The awards recognise partners who have demonstrated performance, innovation, and commitment to delivering value.

Cyber security vendor Zscaler has revealed the winners of its Partner Awards for 2023 in ASEAN and Greater China at its annual Partner Summit and Awards Ceremony held in Singapore.

The awards recognise Zscaler partners, who have demonstrated performance, innovation, and commitment to delivering value to customers.

Logicalis Asia won the Partner of the Year award for its dedication to customer satisfaction, surpassing expectations and delivering outstanding results.

Ask4Key brought home the Service Innovation Partner of the Year for consistently demonstrating a strong commitment to innovation, driving impactful solutions that address the evolving needs of customers.

The Solution Provider of the Year award was won by Singtel in recognising the highest level of collaboration and partnership, working closely with Zscaler to drive mutual success.

NTT Limited clinched the Momentum Partner of the Year award for going above and beyond in dedicating resources to drive sales to a number of customers.

Fusion Advantec was awarded the Creative Partner of the Year for leveraging creative marketing campaigns to drive pipeline as part of our partnership with them.

"Zscaler will continue to collaborate closely with our growing bench of partners to help these organisations in their zero trust journeys," Zscaler Asia Pacific and Japan vice president of channels, alliances and ecosystems, Foad Farrokhnia said.

“These partners have shown dedication, innovation, and commitment to customer success to truly set them apart. We extend our congratulations to all the winners and we are excited to continue these partnerships to help customers in ASEAN and GCR."