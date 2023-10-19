Confluent, Alibaba Cloud deepen alliance to expand in Asia

Kamal Brar (Confluent) Credit: Confluent

Confluent and Alibaba Cloud have strengthened an ongoing multi-year partnership to expand their footprint in the ASEAN region.

The partners are looking to bring the Confluent Data Streaming Service – available on Alibaba Cloud – beyond mainland China and into Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Hong Kong by the end of the year.

With the deepened alliance, the partners claim customers can look forward to a resilient data streaming service with enterprise-grade security.

The solution is based on the distributed data streaming technology Apache Kafka and aims to offer customers efficient data processing capabilities, including enhanced elastic computing and storage functions, as well as dedicated customer support and technical consultation.

“By extending our partnership with Alibaba Cloud from mainland China to further across Asia, more organisations can now set their data in motion by harnessing real-time, flexible data insights,” said Kamal Brar, senior vice president of APAC at Confluent.

“The additional capabilities that we and Alibaba Cloud have enabled provide better experiences for our customers. This significantly accelerates time to value and improves developer productivity in building their real-time streaming applications.”

Selina Yuan, the president of International Business at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group added that the expansion into ASEAN is driven by its success in China.

“Following our success in delivering Confluent’s services from the Alibaba Cloud platform for customers in mainland China, we’re delighted to announce this extension of Confluent’s advanced data streaming capabilities further across the region,” said Yuan.

“This expansion is a testament to our successful partnership, which allows us to support more customers as demand grows to connect enterprise-wide apps and data systems with real-time data flows.”