ClickUp recruits ex-Zscaler Ankesh Chopra as VP of APAC

Ankesh Chopra (ClickUp) Credit: ClickUp

Productivity platform ClickUp has hired Ankesh Chopra as vice president of the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Chopra has been tasked to expand ClickUp's presence in the APAC region through strategic hiring and sales, with plans to double the staff across the Philippines, Australia and India.

Chopra is particularly focused on expanding ClickUp’s operations in the Philippines, with aims to have more than 200 employees across sales, support and engineering in its Manilla location by the end of its 2023 financial year.



“I am thrilled to join ClickUp to lead our go-to-market strategy in APAC,” said Chopra. “Our product is fantastic, our team is world class and the market opportunity is vast.

"In the short time since I've joined the team, there has been great demand for our product [...] I'm eager to expand our impact in the region so that we can achieve our ultimate mission to make the world more productive."



Chopra, who is based in Australia, brings nearly 20 years of sales experience at organisations such as Zscaler and AppDynamics.

His track record of scaling annual recurring revenue and growing highly effective sales teams may be critical in accelerating ClickUp's expansion plans.



“We have immense opportunity in APAC,” said Gaurav Agarwal, chief growth officer of ClickUp. "In less than half the time as our competitors, ClickUp has become the go-to vendor for all productivity and project management needs.

“Our presence in APAC is expanding rapidly with triple-digit growth year-over-year. We want to over-deliver for our customers by expanding our strong presence in the region. More and more businesses in APAC are investing in efficiency and we want to ensure that we help businesses consolidate applications, cut costs and get the most out of their human capital.”