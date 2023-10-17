Fujitsu injects Global Health software into APAC with reseller deal

Credit: Photo 11861110 © Ginasanders | Dreamstime.com

Fujitsu has entered into a reseller agreement with software vendor Global Health to bring its portfolio of solutions to Asia Pacific (APAC).



The deal covers Global Health’s MasterCare suite of electronic medical records for hospitals and community health services.

It also includes Patient Administration, Practice Management, HotHealth digital front door for online engagement between healthcare providers and their patients, Lifecard Personal Health Record for patients and the ReferralNet Secure Message Delivery of sensitive clinical and patient information.

The agreement is for 13 countries within the APAC region, which include Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as China, Hong Kong, India, Korea and Taiwan.

Global Health said the deal is in line with its strategy to work with resellers that have a strong presence across multiple locations that focus on digitising healthcare.

“Our collaboration with Fujitsu is pivotal in empowering our customers to improve patient experience, enhance workforce satisfaction and boost population health more cost-effectively,” said Global Health managing director Mathew Cherian.

“It will allow us to focus on designing and delivering healthcare software solutions for our customers."

In September, Fujitsu announced it was planning to acquire Australia-based digital transformation consultancy MF & Associates.