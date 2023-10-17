CSIT boosts cyber defence with Fortinet partnership

The MOU will see CSIT enhance its capabilities in several key areas, most notably in cyber threat intelligence sharing.

L to R : Darren Teo (CSIT), Ng Chad-Son (MINDEF), Tan Yi Zhao (CSIT), Derek Manky (Fortinet), Vishak Raman (Fortinet), and Joyce Loh (Fortinet). Credit: Fortinet

Cyber security vendor Fortinet has partnered with the Centre for Strategic Infocomm Technologies (CSIT), a technical agency in the Ministry of Defence in Singapore.

Partnering with CSIT, Fortinet is underscoring its commitment to strengthening Singapore's capability to effectively mitigate digital threats, aligning with the nation's broader national security strategy.

"The landscape of cyber attacks is in a constant state of evolution,” Fortinet Singapore and Brunei country head Jess Ng said.

“The severity of these threats is amplified by the proliferation of ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) and the exploitation of 5G networks, particularly impacting critical infrastructure and industries crucial to nation-states.

“Our collaboration with CSIT underscores our longstanding support of mission-critical public-private partnerships and commitment to sharing our extensive cyber security expertise to bolster Singapore's digital defences."

CSIT deputy CEO Tan Yi Zhao said collaborating with strategic partners such as Fortinet was key to fortifying Singapore’s cyber defences.

“Our partnership with Fortinet not only strengthens our collective efforts to enhance Singapore’s cyber security but also underscores our commitment to staying ahead of evolving cyber threats," Zhao said.

Through signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU), CSIT will enhance its capabilities in several key areas, most notably in cyber threat intelligence sharing where CSIT will benefit from FortiGuard Labs’ extensive knowledge of emerging threats, including indicators of compromise, insights into malicious campaigns, information on new attack vectors and recommendations for defensive strategies.

This information sharing will empower CSIT to actively identify and respond to cyber threats, further protecting Singapore’s cyber resiliency.

The partnership will see CSIT and Fortinet collaborate on joint investigations, pooling their resources and expertise to analyse and address cyber security incidents effectively.

It also includes using shared telemetry data that can provide valuable insights into ongoing cyber threats and trends, helping CSIT and Fortinet develop proactive security measures and help end users to adapt to evolving threats.