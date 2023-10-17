NTT spends US$50M on sixth Cyberjaya data centre

Features a critical IT load of 7MW, 4890sqm of space, two 33kV substations with diverse power reception a

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Credit: Dreamstime

IT infrastructure and services company NTT has launched its sixth data centre in Malaysia at its Cyberjaya campus.

The facility attracted a US$50 million investment from NTT and aligns with Malaysia's digital growth vision, aiming for Malaysia to be an ‘Asian Digital Tiger’ by 2025.

The facility, CBJ6, marks the sixth data centre on NTT's campus and features a critical IT load of 7MW, 4890sqm of space, two 33kV substations with diverse power reception and advanced cooling wall technology to maintain a stable environment for high-density racks up to 15kW.

"Over the past two decades, the NTT Cyberjaya campus has evolved in sync with Malaysia's digital growth. NTT Global Data Centers Malaysia proudly maintains 24/7 high availability, thanks to our skilled team of 60 engineers and operators,” NTT global data centres Malaysia managing director Ho Yee Chung said.

“With CBJ6's launch, we believe we're the prime provider of data centre services, offering modern facilities and expertise that the hyperscalers in Malaysia need.”

CBJ6 complements the Cyberjaya 5 (CBJ5) data centre, built in 2021, the combined facility has 20,000 sqm of space and a facility load of 22MW.

"After enduring several years of the pandemic, companies worldwide are now swiftly moving to make up for lost time. Particularly in Southeast Asia, many hyperscalers are keenly interested in establishing a robust IT platform,” NTT Global Data Centers Holding Asia managing director Takeshi Kimura said.

Malaysia’s projected data centre market size is estimated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.15 per cent between 2022 and 2027. It is forecast to increase by US$2.9 billion, according to the Malaysia - Data Centre Market 2023-2027 report published by Technavio.

“NTT’s expansion in Cyberjaya demonstrates our consistent capacity expansion in existing and new data centre markets. The five Cyberjaya data centres have already empowered hyperscale enterprises, and with this new site, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering reliable infrastructure that can support the demands of our clients’ digital transformation ambitions in Southeast Asia,” NTT global data centres and submarine cable CEO and president Doug Adams said.

“With their demand involving the acceleration of generative AI, our data centre capacity (including planned) will soon reach 2,000 MW worldwide.”

The soon-to-commence submarine cable MIST, constructed by NTT as one of the shareholders, is poised to revolutionise connectivity at the NTT Cyberjaya data centre, elevating Malaysia’s global network connectivity and contributing to sustainable socio-economic growth.

Spanning 8100 km, it will seamlessly connect Malaysia, India, Singapore, and Thailand, boasting a 12-fiber pair capacity to transmit over 200 TBPS of data.

Earlier this year, NTT dedicated US$90 million to build the largest data centre in Thailand.