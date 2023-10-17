Microsoft .NET 8 nears the finish line

Microsoft unveiled the second and final release candidate for the next version of its development platform. The production release is due in November.

.NET 8, the planned next version of Microsoft's software development platform, has moved to a second and final release candidate (RC) stage. General availability is due in November.

Unveiled October 10, .NET 8 RC 2 can be downloaded from the Microsoft .NET website for Windows, Linux, and Mac. The successor to .NET 7, which was released in November 2022, .NET 8 will be supported for three years.

Enhancements in RC 2 include improved performance and UI fixes for the .NET MAUI (Multi-platform App UI) framework and updates to Entity Framework. With .NET 8, developers will see a variety of improvements ranging from AOT (ahead-of-time) compilation and source generation to JSON serialisation and garbage collection enhancements.

Specific improvements in .NET 8 include: