Salesforce and Ayala Foundation to train Filipino women in digital skills

Hope to bridge skills and gender gap in IT.

Standing (L-R): Gavin Barfield (Salesforce), Tony Lambino (Ayala). Sitting (L-R): Catherine Soliman (Salesforce), Abraham Cuevas (Salesforce), Joanna Duarte (Ayala), Andrian Villanueva (Ayala) Credit: Salesforce

Salesforce has signed a three-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ayala Foundation – part of Filipino conglomerate Ayala group – to train women in digital and CRM skills.

Under the partnership, Salesforce will facilitate online workshops and digital skills learning for 185 Filipino women through Ayala’s U-Go Scholar Grant.

The grant is a joint initiative by Ayala Foundation and education start-up U-Go to help women from disadvantaged backgrounds in the Philippines pursue higher education.

Upon completion of training, participants will be awarded a Salesforce Admin Super Set credential, which may help them to pursue jobs such as a Salesforce administrator.

Salesforce will be conducting the training via bi-monthly virtual workshops covering topics like data access and security best practices along with reporting and dashboards.

Participants will use Trailhead – Salesforce’s free online learning platform – to access curated learning modules and develop skills around artificial intelligence (AI), data and CRM at their own pace.

Through the training, the women can also tap on Salesforce solutions for various digital applications.

For instance, they can learn how to manage and configure Salesforce tools to understand and qualify data, design dashboards and reports to present data effectively, and identify data security and user access best practices.

“Salesforce is committed to addressing both the digital skills and the gender gap in the Philippines, ensuring that the local workforce has equitable access to education, skills training and career opportunities,” said Sujith Abraham, senior vice president and general manager at Salesforce ASEAN.

“We believe that building a diverse talent pool is at the heart of creating a foundation for resilient businesses in the Philippines and will go a long way towards realising the country’s digital ambitions.

“Together with Ayala Foundation, we are proud to be empowering Filipino women with the skills necessary to take on jobs in the growing digital economy.”

Salesforce has commenced training for the first and second cohorts of Ayala Foundation’s U-Go Scholar Grant’s 185 recipients at the end of September. It has plans to train more women in the future through subsequent cohorts.