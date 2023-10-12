Qualys GM Simon Ratcliffe to lead Secureworks ASEAN

Simon Ratcliffe (Secureworks) Credit: Secureworks

Qualys general manager Simon Ratcliffe has returned to his old haunt Secureworks to lead it in ASEAN.

Ratcliffe, who spent the last year at Qualys, will now hold the role of general manager for ASEAN, as well as managing director for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), leading the security vendor's go-to-market strategy.

Ratcliffe previously led Secureworks A/NZ and ASEAN between 2014 and 2017. He then spent a year at Singaporean telco Singtel as its Asia Pacific (APAC) head of cyber security.

In the intervening years, before joining Qualys in 2022, ran his own business, the Protection Detection and Response Company.

“Following several well documented data breaches in the region, organisations are facing increased public awareness, regulatory pressure as well as scrutiny around their cyber security strategies and policies,” Ratcliffe said.

Allan Peters, chief revenue officer Secureworks, said Ratcliffe had a “nuanced understanding” of the cyber security world and customers’ needs.

“We firmly believe that we have the product, the expertise and people to change the economics of cyber security for businesses across Asia Pacific,” he said. “As we invest further in our partners, his experience will be invaluable. With Simon at the helm, there is nothing we can’t accomplish.”

Last year, Secureworks appointed former Enable customer success manager Catherine Naranjo as channels lead for the APAC region.

Naranjo was tasked with recruiting partners that will be able to deliver on Secureworks’ growth plan for its Taegis XDR platform and ManagedXDR solutions