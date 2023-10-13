Schneider Electric invests in green data centre solution in Singapore

Schneider Electric is investing S$1.2 million to collaborate with the Sustainable Tropical Data Centre Testbed (STDCT) in Singapore and create green and efficient cooling solutions for data centres.

Funded by the National Research Foundation, Singapore and hosted at the National University of Singapore (NUS), the facility is supported by a consortium of industry partners. Research activities at the STDCT are also co-led by NUS and the Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

The STDCT also aims to establish operating guidelines and set industry standards for the region, as well as to commercialise its green solutions.

As part of the partnership, Schneider Electric will provide its solutions such as its Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems, fan walls, busways and Smart Low-Voltage (LV) Panels.

Additionally, the STDCT will be integrated with Schneider Electric’s building management system, the EcoStruxure Building Operations, which comprises an integrated ecosystem of smart devices, software, apps and services.

Schneider Electric will also be part of the executive committee to contribute industry expertise and insights.

“The burgeoning digital economy in Asia is bringing about an unprecedented demand for data centres, yet cooling these centres, especially in our regional climate, comes at a high financial and environmental cost,” said Yoon Young Kim, cluster president of Singapore and Brunei at Schneider Electric.

“As a pioneer in sustainable solutions, Schneider Electric is proud to drive the development of next-generation technologies alongside NUS and NTU to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions and pave the way for a more sustainable and efficient digital future.”

Associate Professor Lee Poh Seng, who is the program director of the STDCT added their hopes for the partnership.

“The STDCT is a ground-breaking initiative that underscores our commitment to future-proofing the data centre industry in the region,” said Lee.

“By working with experienced partners like Schneider Electric who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to building sustainable solutions, we are confident that the STDCT will provide a platform for research and advancements that will not only benefit the region but the entire global data centre landscape.”