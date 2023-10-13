Singtel launches unified network solution in Singapore

Lim Seng Kong (Singtel) Credit: Singtel

Singtel has launched Singtel CUBE, a unified suite of network solutions that aims to enable enterprises to manage multiple services and vendors from a single digital portal.

The telco claims the solution will offer customers in Singapore greater control to coordinate and scale services such as cloud-based network solution, Liquid X, software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) and managed services, including multi-vendor ecosystems, via a single sign-on portal.

Singtel is adopting a network-as-a-service (NaaS) model and offering on-demand usage-based pricing to reduce upfront capex costs.

With the solution, the telco claims that enterprises will have visibility and insights on all subscribed services as well as access to self-service tools and centralised management capabilities, which will enable them to deploy virtualised networks.

Enterprises can also use artificial intelligence (AI), automation and predictive analytics to create repeatable workflows to ease the management of multiple domains, which can result in faster fault detection, isolation and service restoration should incidents arise.

“Digital infrastructure flexibility and agility are imperative for enterprises,” said Lim Seng Kong, managing director of Enterprise at Singtel Singapore.

“As more enterprises embark on their digital transformation journey, there is a greater need for a well-architected and unified solution that makes it easier for them to manage and orchestrate their edge-to-cloud connectivity services.

“With Singtel CUBE, our customers can seamlessly access an ecosystem of solutions and providers, review and scale up their network services rapidly and dynamically through a single touchpoint.

“This NaaS approach to enterprise networking will set the right foundation for future innovation opportunities as enterprises seek to build a more robust and effective digital infrastructure.”