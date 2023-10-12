PLDT, 8x8 renew alliance to boost telco security services

Aims to enhance its digital communications business in the Philippines.

L-R: Chet Alviz (PLDT), Albert Villa-real (PLDT), Mitch Locsin (PLDT), Stephen Hamill (8x8), Oscar Lee (8x8), Richard T. Loberas (8x8) Credit: PLDT

PLDT Enterprise has strengthened its alliance with cloud communication solutions provider 8x8 Philippines to boost its security and user authentication capabilities.

PLDT and 8x8 have been partners since 2018, but the former is now aiming to boost its security features in A2P (application-to-person SMS) business communications.

It is also looking to improve its connectivity services in an effort to bolster customer experience in the Philippines.

The collaboration stems from the growing demand for remote working technologies like communication applications and e-commerce services like mobile payments in the country.

“This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision," said Mitch Locsin, first vice president and head of Enterprise and International Business Groups at PLDT and Smart.



“Together, we aspire to revolutionise digital communication, ensuring businesses and individuals experience seamless, secure and innovative interactions through Smart's domestic A2P SMS solutions.”

As part of the renewed partnership, PLDT Enterprise has recognised 8x8 Philippines as a “Certified A2P Messaging Partner”, which makes it a “direct” partner of Smart, PLDT’s wireless unit.



“The Filipino market is dynamic and full of potential,” said Stephen Hamill, general manager of 8x8 International. “Our collaboration with PLDT Enterprise has allowed us to tap into this potential, offering solutions that prioritise both efficiency and security. We're excited about the journey ahead and the innovations it will bring.”