Elastic ramps up APAC leadership

Enterprise search specialist Elastic has made a series of senior leadership appointments in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) to accelerate its market expansion.

The vendor has tapped former Cohesity APJ vice president Ravi Rajendran as its new area vice president for Southeast Asia.

Rajendran brings over 30 years of experience in the technology industry and expertise across business alliances, storage solutions, managed services, cloud and enterprise software.



Credit: Elastic Ravi Rajendran (Elastic)

Former Red Hat APAC partner ecosystem VP Andrew Habgood has now joined Elastic as VP of channels and alliances for APJ.

Elastic has also hired former AppDynamics VP of sales engineering Chris Walker as its APAC VP of solutions architecture.

"I'm excited to welcome such outstanding leaders to Elastic as we continue helping customers to achieve better business outcomes by taking advantage of all their structured and unstructured data, securing and protecting private information more effectively, and optimising their infrastructure," said Barrie Sheers, vice president of Elastic APJ.

"These exceptional leaders will be instrumental in helping our customers adapt and thrive amidst rapid technological evolution with AI-driven search, observability and security across the Asia Pacific region."

Meanwhile, in Australia and New Zealand, Elastic has also appointed Gavin Jones as A/NZ area VP where he will be responsible for operations, business development, and strategy.

Before joining the company, Jones served as Confluent’s A/NZ VP and has also spent time at Salesforce, MongoDB and Pivotal.