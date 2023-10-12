Trend Micro expands partner program with new assessments, AI capabilities

Updates include improved and new assessments, competencies and AI capabilities.

Trend Micro has expanded its partner program, improving the ability for partners to offer assessments to customers.

The updates include improved cyber risk assessments and new external attack surface, cloud posture and Azure Active Directory (AD) assessments.

New competencies for partners to earn their technical and service validations in cloud security, professional services, managed security services, SOC and IR are now available.

Further, it addresses the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI), with generative AI capabilities enabling SOC teams to accelerate daily workflows and partner analysts to understand the next threat alert and the next opportunity for growth within customer accounts.

“Our partners have been an indispensable part of our extraordinary journey spanning over three decades,” Trend Micro CEO Eva Chen said.

“As we introduce a new era of the channel with this enhanced partner program, I am proud to announce our joint mission to enable partners to become the most resilient cyber security companions and guide our customers through their security lifecycle.”

The program is built around the Trend Vision One platform, allowing both enterprise and SMB-focused partners to deliver services and assessments.

It currently has 147,000 profiled partners worldwide, with deal registrations seeing 42 per cent year-on-year growth in AWS CPPO partners and a 46 per cent increase in managed service provider (MSP) partners selling XDR, the company said.

Last year, the company achieved its 15th AWS competency with the Healthcare Competency.