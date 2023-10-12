Singapore's Best Places to Work in Technology revealed

The list ranks companies across four categories including micro, small, medium and large.

Gigamon, Imperva, Cisco and HP have ranked top in each category in Singapore's Best Workplaces in Technology list.

The list, curated by Great Place To Work, is now in its third year and ranks companies across four categories including micro, small, medium and large.

The companies were shortlisted using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback from over 17,000 employee voices. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place To Work Certified organisation.

Making the top 10 in the micro category was Gigamon in first place followed by Insight Technology Solutions; Acuutech; Menlo Security; Manhattan Associates Software; Teamwork; Appvantage; GFT Technologies Singapore; Enovec and Intrepid.

“We are ecstatic to be named as one of Singapore’s Best Workplaces in Technology for this year. It’s a testament to the team to continue to drive transparency, grow our people and have fun whilst we work," Acuutech CEO Asia Hitan Mehta said.

"Since joining last year, we utilise Great Place To Work to improve our employee experience whilst also ensuring our amazing employees continue to be proud to be associated with us."

Imperva came first in the small category followed by CyberArk; Circle Internet; Zenika; Shield; CrowdStrike; Trend Micro; Titansoft; Veson Nautical and Milieu Insight.

In the medium category, Cisco claimed the top spot followed by ServiceNow; Adobe; Thoughtworks; Mastercard; ST Telemedia Global Data Centres; PayPal; World Wide Technology; Logicalis and Foodpanda.

In the large category, HP came first followed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Government Technology Agency.

"This award reflects our aspiration to be a successful tech magnet and validates the efforts we put in to create an exceptional talent experience for our GovTechies,” Government Technology Agency senior director of people and organisation DN Prasad said.

Great Place to Work ASEAN and A/NZ managing director Evelyn Kwek said it has been a challenging year for the tech industry, which has seen shifts in employee experience between 2022 and 2023.

“However, the core principle remains: companies that prioritize their employees' holistic well-being stand out as great workplaces,” Kwek said. “In the backdrop of a larger environment marked by rapid technological advancements and global challenges, these findings underscore the importance of human-centric approaches in the tech industry."