MII achieves Prestige NetApp tier

Alexander Kuntoro (MII) Credit: LinkedIn

Indonesian technology giant, Mitra Integrasi Informatika (MII) has achieved Prestige tier in the new NetApp Partner Sphere program.

As part of this recognition, NetApp and MII will strengthen their partnership to address customers’ increasingly complex requirements and accelerate their transformative journey to align with the nation's growing digital aspirations.

MII president director Alexander Kuntoro said the journey with NetApp has been one of evolution and growth.

“NetApp's deep expertise and keen understanding of customer needs have played a pivotal role in keeping us competitive and relevant in Indonesia's dynamic market,” Kuntoro said.

The two will focus on three major customer-driven initiatives in strengthening cyber resilience to combat ransomware attacks; overcome data challenges and operationalise AI and creating simplicity, savings, security and sustainability in data management.

"As Indonesia continues to accelerate its transformation journey, we have seen an exponential growth in data. And for organisations to truly succeed in today’s digital-first economy, they need to reconsider their data strategy and ensure that they achieve greater simplicity, savings, security, and sustainability,” NetApp area vice president, Greater China, ASEAN and South Korea, Fredy Cheung said.

“As NetApp's Prestige partner, MII has consistently demonstrated remarkable competencies and a robust track record.”

Kuntoro was appointed as the new MII CEO last year, replacing the long-serving Sjafril Effendi following more than 20 years of service as president director. MII operates as a subsidiary of Metrodata Electronics.