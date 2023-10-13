Infor launches developer program and portal

Serves as an “on-ramp” for launching solutions on Infor Marketplace.

Credit: Photo 248551144 © Rafael Henrique | Dreamstime.com

Infor has launched a developer program and portal, providing tools and information for developers to build applications on top of Infor cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.

The program serves as an “on-ramp” for launching solutions on Infor Marketplace – a listing marketplace where customers can receive information and assets related to Infor and partner solutions and services.

Infor senior director of digital strategy, Story Monforte, said the launch of the developer program and portal is a key milestone in the vendor’s plan for developing the Infor Marketplace into a “real-time provisioning platform” in 2024.

“It is another key part of our growing partner ecosystem, which helps deliver a myriad of choices and innovation to our customers,” Monforte said.

Credit: Supplied Story Monforte (Infor)

The Developer Portal includes baseline concepts and definitions, a centralised library of application programming interfaces (APIs), product documentation, developer forums and a set of tutorials.



It will also provide resources for two primary Infor application development solutions – Infor Mongoose and Infor OS App Designer.

In June, Infor was selected to supply systems for the ten water services entities created under the New Zealand Government’s NZ$532 million water reforms.

The selection of Infor followed a closed tender process and Cabinet’s approval of an implementation business case, after it was selected for a six week "platform discovery" last October. It is expected Infor will receive NZ$107.5 million of the total project cost.

The vendor's CloudSuite Public Sector was also selected to underpin a major digital transformation project for Australia's Riverina Water, which supplies Wagga Wagga, NSW, earlier this year.