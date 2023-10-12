MTX APAC appoints Vijay Pagadala for Singapore office

He will lead MTX APAC's initiatives in ASEAN with investment in talent and top line growth.

Digital transformation consulting firm MTX APAC has opened for business in Singapore with Vijay Pagadala leading the way.

This expansion is part of MTX APAC's global growth strategy and it comes with experience in providing IT services to government, healthcare, financial services, and higher education sectors.

"The ASEAN region represents a global hub for trade and is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world for digital adoption,” MTX APAC co-founder Das Nobel said.

“As MTX APAC continues to show up and build relationships and trust, our flexible approach with long-term commitments will be evident.”

As part of the APAC expansion, MTX appointed Vijay Pagadala as its managing director for ASEAN and chief growth officer for APAC.

Pagadala joins MTX APAC with more than 25 years of experience across ASEAN, A/NZ, and global markets.

He brings extensive experience working with government regulators, statutory boards, service providers and commercial entities in crafting several unique and complex programs.

"I look forward to working alongside the leadership team at MTX APAC to provide innovative growth and expansion mechanisms across A/NZ and ASEAN markets. With Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore as pivots in this strategy, we will ensure that our core values remain in practice, while meeting our growth objectives," Pagadala said.