Pauline Tng becomes new Mimecast senior director of channels

Tng's appointment coincides with the regional launch of the Partner ONE program

Email security vendor Mimecast has hired Pauline Tng as its new senior director of channels for Asia Pacific region.

In her new role, Tng will be responsible for driving Mimecast's channel and partner ecosystem strategies across the region.

Based in Singapore, she has spent more than 20 years in the technology industry previously working for Jumio, Splunk and Juniper Networks.

Pauline Tng





“Mimecast is committed to providing our partners and customers in APAC with the highest level of support and we are excited to welcome Pauline to the team as we continue to build strong partnerships," Mimecast APAC vice president Nicholas Lennon said.

“Her strategic thinking, industry knowledge, and commitment to excellence have earned her a reputation as a trusted leader in the channel community. She also has a deep understanding of the APAC region and a proven ability to cultivate strong relationships within the channel, making her the ideal candidate to lead our partner initiatives in the region."

Tng's appointment comes as Mimecast continues to strengthen its presence in the APAC region, with the regional launch of its Mimecast Partner ONE Program.

The program enables partners to grow and scale through a network of deep go-to market engagement and investment.

All existing core programs, such as MSP and Technology partner programs, are expected to transition to Mimecast Partner ONE in the future.

The vendor plans to continue to evolve the new program and extend partners’ capabilities to amplify their value proposition and propel growth.

In February, Mimecast selected Exclusive Networks as its value-added distributor (VAD) for Asia Pacific (APAC), covering Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.



