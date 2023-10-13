AZ Asia-Pacific ramps up email security with Green Radar

It will offer advanced email security; local focused threat intelligence and operations; manned MDR SOC; Big data and AIDAR.

Seth Ho (AZ Asia-Pacific). Credit: AZ Asia-Pacific

AZ Asia-Pacific has boosted its cyber security portfolio through a new strategic partnership with email security vendor Green Radar.

Teaming up with Green Radar will see AZ Asia-Pacific offer advanced email security; local focused threat intelligence and operations; manned MDR SOC; Big data and AI detection and response (AIDAR).

“Together with AZ Asia-Pacific, we aim to deliver comprehensive email security solutions that allow businesses to operate securely and confidently,” Green Radar senior director Aston Chew said. “We are committed to the security and success of our customers, and this partnership underscores that commitment."

AZ Asia-Pacific managing director Seth Ho said the partnership enables them to provide advanced email security solutions that will help protect businesses from cyber threats effectively.

"We are excited to partner with Green Radar, a leading email security vendor known for its cutting-edge solutions. As email threats continue to evolve, our customers need robust and proactive security measures,” Ho said.

In August, AZ Asia-Pacific added watchTowr to its portfolio.

Headquartered in Singapore – the watchTowr platform – unifies attack surface management (ASM) and continuous automated red teaming to keep ahead of attackers.



