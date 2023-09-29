Nutanix ramps up partner rebates and discounts

Michael Magura (Nutanix) Credit: Nutanix

Nutanix has tabled bigger financial incentives for the channel as it refreshes its Elevate Partner Program.

The hyper-converged infrastructure vendor is offering partners larger discounts for deal registrations, which it claims will be up to 40 per cent higher than non-registered deals.

Nutanix is also giving partner sellers and sales engineers a two per cent rebate incentive of up to $7,500 for identifying, registering, and winning new business.

“This incentive program complements our New Business Rebate for partner reseller organisations, which maintains its lucrative structure from FY23,” the vendor said.

“While technology advancement waits for no one, our partners are hungry to keep pace,” said Michael Magura, VP of APAC channel sales at Nutanix. “Across Asia Pacific and Japan, we want to help these organisations to be the leaders of relentless progress. Updates to the Elevate partner program encourage partner organisations to take the reins in the sales process, enhancing their growth potential and profitability.”

In addition, Nutanix will introduce performance bonuses for top-performing partners through the Outperformance Rebate program.



The changes will take effect from the financial year 2024 with the vendor saying it will continue to offer a “dedicated” channel-led sales resource centre and new enablement pathways.

Regarding new enablement pathways, the vendor has updated its Nutanix University platform to offer up-to-date sales, technical, and service capabilities across hybrid multi-cloud solutions.



"Helping partners deliver customer success throughout the lifecycle is paramount to achieving business growth,” the vendor added.

To support this Nutanix claimed it is taking “proactive steps to empower partners” with increased visibility into annual team renewals (ATR) data, thereby ensuring customers are gaining full value from their purchases.

Earlier this month, Nutanix made three new hires in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), appointing Michael Car to lead its hybrid multi-cloud business in the region.

It also bolstered its channel ranks in A/NZ with the appointments of Chris Nixon and Evan Audesh.

Last year, the company appointed Aaron White as vice president and general manager of APJ Sales,