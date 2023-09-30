Java 22 could include computed constants, class-filed API

Java Development Kit (JDK) 21 officially arrived September 19, 2023. Next up is JDK 22, or Java 22, due March 19, 2024. A range of capabilities from structured concurrency to computed constants and a class-file API could make it into this future release.

JDK 22 is set to be published as a short-term release by Oracle with six months of support, although other organisations could offer longer support if they choose. Although the OpenJDK webpage for JDK 22 doesnâ€™t lists any features yet, obvious candidates include features previewed in JDK 21, such as structured concurrency for concurrent programming. Another possibility is a feature that was initially slotted for JDK 21 but was taken out: the Shenandoah garbage collector, a low-pause time collector. Early-access builds of JDK 22 are available at jdk.java.net. Other candidates for possible inclusion in JDK 22 include:

Prior to the general release, JDK 22 is set for rampdown phases beginning December 7, 2023, and January 18, 2024; release candidates are due February 8 and February 22, 2024. JDK 21 was published on September 19, 2023, with Oracle designating it to be a long-term support release with at least eight years of support.