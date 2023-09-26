Almost 50K Singaporean companies building on GitHub

Singaporean developers and organisations owned over 3.1 million repositories on GitHub in Q1 this year.

Credit: Dreamstime

Singapore’s software development scene is booming as more than more than 850,000 developers and 48,300 organisations build tools on GitHub.

According to the global open-source code repository, Singaporean developers uploaded code to GitHub more than 1.5 million times in the first quarter of 2023.

Findings released by GitHub revealed that Singapore’s top three collaborators were the United States, Hong Kong, and China.

JavaScript was the highest-ranked programming language in Singapore based on the number of unique developers who uploaded code, followed by Python and Shell.

The findings come as GitHub launches its global GitHub Innovation Graph, which provides data visualisations on global developer activity, including git pushes, languages, and economy collaborators, with raw data dating back to 2020.

Speaking about the launch, Mike Linksvayer, VP of developer policy at GitHub, said: “For too long, measures of innovation have focused solely on things like patents and research papers, while policymakers and researchers have had trouble finding reliable data on global trends in software development. GitHub’s solution is the Innovation Graph.”

The Innovation Graph has been released as a data resource for community reuse, with opportunities to explore data trends, inform research, make visualisations, and for developers to show how their contributions relate to broader trends, GitHub claimed.

Earlier this month, GitHub began offering Bitbucket Server and Bamboo Server management as Atlassian ends support for its server products on February 15, 2024.