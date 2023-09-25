Rubrik hires Sheena Chin to lead ASEAN

She brings more than 20 years leadership experience and joins from Cohesity where she served as head of ASEAN.

Sheena Chin (Rubrik) Credit: Supplied

Zero trust security specialist, Rubrik has appointed Sheena Chin as its new managing director for Southeast Asia.(ASEAN).

Chin will lead Rubrik’s expansion in the region, including developing and executing go-to-market strategies, supporting channel partners, and building Rubrik’s ASEAN team.

She brings more than 20 years leadership experience in ASEAN and joins from Cohesity where she served as head of ASEAN.

“Rubrik's unique approach to cyber resilience and data protection is essential to helping organisations deal with modern-day cyber-attacks,” Chin said. “The company is transforming the way organisations protect and manage their data. I'm excited to join Rubrik and help more organisations across ASEAN become cyber resilient.”

Based in Singapore, Chin’s new role will have her oversee Rubrik’s business growth plans in the region as well as develop new markets across Southeast Asia.

“Sheena's deep industry knowledge and proven track record in building and growing enterprise sales operations makes her the perfect choice as the leader for our strategically important ASEAN markets,” Rubrik Asia general manager and vice president Abhilash Purushothaman said.

“She understands the unique data security challenges customers face and will work closely with partners, service providers, and other stakeholders to deliver tangible outcomes for our customers as well as grow the business.”

In August, Rubrik made its new Transform Partner Program available for all partners across Asia Pacific (APAC).

Partners in New Zealand and Australia as well as Singapore, Japan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines can now access the program, which was first announced in March.

Kamal Elkhaili, who was appointed in June as director of channels and alliances for APAC, said the new program will help to build a stronger partner ecosystem for the vendor across the region.



