Veritas hires Sonny Indrawan to lead Indonesia

Based in Indonesia, Indrawan will be responsible for leading Veritas' business strategy and operations.

Security vendor Veritas Technologies has hired Sonny Indrawan as the new country manager for Indonesia.

In his new role, Indrawan will be responsible for leading Veritas' overall business strategy, sales operations and continuous growth in Indonesia.

Indrawan comes into the role with more than 20 years of extensive experience in the technology space. He is highly experienced in establishing strategic channel and partnership ecosystem and building high performing teams across diverse sectors including government, enterprise, telecommunications and consulting.

Prior to Veritas, Indrawan led the Indonesian operations of global technology companies including Huawei, Commvault, Oracle, Dell, Hewlett Packard and Dimension Data.

“To navigate the digital world with growing data estates, looming cyber threats and evolving regulations, organisations that embrace a comprehensive cyber resiliency strategy would be better prepared to seize the market opportunities at this important inflection point,” Veritas vice president and managing director for Asia South and Pacific, Andy Ng said.

“With Sonny’s strong track record in leading both direct sales and channel partner teams to deliver business results, I am confident that he will be able to propel Veritas into its next phase of growth in Indonesia.”

“The digital economy is a key economic driver in Indonesia and organisations are looking for a trusted partner to help them keep pace with the unprecedented innovation and complexity of the cloud as data and workforce become more distributed,” Indrawan said.

“I look forward to leading the team to help our customers strengthen their data management capabilities and counter the ever-growing cyber risks with our comprehensive portfolio of cloud-native cyber recovery solutions – across on-prem, hybrid and cloud environments.”

In August, Veritas launched its Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program within its Partner Force initiative.

The new program offers MSPs a set of incentives, training and enablement and flexible pricing models to capitalise on the growing demand for data protection and cloud-native cyber resilience solutions.



