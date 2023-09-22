Creatio’s 8.1 Quantum low-code platform bolsters composable app development

The company has added a new generative AI interface that will allow enterprise users to generate applications via natural language prompts.

Credit: Photo 213453699 © Monticelllo | Dreamstime.com

Creatio has released a new version of its low-code development platform, Creatio 8.1 Quantum, based on five main components, including the new Quantum architecture, composable applications for CRM, ready-to-use components, integration with generative AI, and a no-code governance application.

“The new Quantum architecture consists of components, blocks and apps that can be assembled into end-to-end enterprise products without any technical skills required,” said Andie Dovgan, chief growth officer at Creatio.

“This composable approach to application development enables non-technical users to utilise available components and combine them into digital products at speed and scale,” Dovgan added.

Creatio has added more than 100 ready-to-use components and blocks to the Quantum release. These include blocks and components for timelines and approvals, a communication panel, mini pages, editable lists, timers, messaging components, mobile app components, prompts, and decision paths.

The company has decomposed all features and components of its CRM suite, including marketing, sales and service, in order to deliver them as Lego-like blocks. This approach, according to Dovgan, is a result of macroeconomic uncertainty affecting enterprises’ capability or desire to spend on technology platforms or products.

“A lot of our customers tell us that they want to pay for only what they want to use,” Dovgan said, adding that most vendors don’t have a composable approach to CRM and hence enterprises have to buy an entire offering while they only use 10 to 20% of the features included.

The Quantum release allows enterprises to either use applications included in the CRM suite standalone or in combination with one another, the company said.

The composable CRM applications include Customer 360, Lead and Opportunity Management, Order and Contracts, Sales Forecasting, Productivity, Campaigns, Email Marketing, Event Management, Digital Ads, Case Management, and Knowledge Management.

Last year, Creatio released its Atlas version with capabilities and features including an updated and unified no-code development console, an AI-assisted UI/UX framework configurator, and the ability to more easily reuse already-engineered components at any step of the application development process.

Integration of generative AI and governance application

Creatio has also integrated generative AI into the Quantum release of its low-code development platform in order to help enterprise users generate applications faster.

This integration, which will be available via the Application Hub, will allow enterprise users to pre-generate an application by using a natural language prompt, Dovgan said.

In May, the company had said that it had partnered with OpenAI to integrate a ChatGPT connector inside Atlas and its CRM products.

In addition, the Quantum release incorporates several CRM-focused use cases such as a built-in AI assistant and the ability to generate human-like responses for email, chat, and phone conversations.

Another addition to the Quantum release includes a new governance application that acts like a guardrail for applications developed in the low-code platform.

“The app includes a comprehensive list of automated governance and compliance checks, including external regulations, security requirements, and internal audits among others,” Dovgan said, adding that the application allows enterprises to identify and escalate issues, monitor application health in real time, and run audits.

The Quantum release, which has been made generally available, is on free trial for 14 days.