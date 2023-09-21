Red Hat and Oracle expand global alliance

Credit: Oracle

Oracle has expanded its global alliance with open-source tool vendor Red Hat, bringing the latter’s OpenShift platform to its cloud.

Announced during Oracle CloudWord, the partnership will see Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) support Red Hat’s hybrid cloud application platform.

According to Oracle, Red Hat OpenShift on OCI will be supported for customer-managed installations using certified configurations of Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus, Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, and Red Hat OpenShift Kubernetes Engine, running on OCI Compute virtual machines and bare metal instances.

Customers running Red Hat OpenShift on-premises can move their environments to OCI, moves that both Oracle and Red Hat claim they will support.

The certification and support for Red Hat OpenShift on OCI will build on the availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux running on OCI as a supported operating system that was announced in January 2023.

As of now, Red Hat Enterprise Linux is also certified to support workloads on OCI bare metal servers and Oracle VMware Cloud Solution, in addition to OCI flexible virtual machines, with Red Hat OpenShift certification to follow at general availability.

Oracle also claimed that customers can now use Red Hat Enterprise Linux image builder, available as part of their Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscription, to create customised Red Hat Enterprise Linux gold images for OCI.

In a statement, Karan Batta, senior vice president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, said that fully certifying and supporting Red Hat OpenShift on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will “enable Red Hat OpenShift customers to simply and easily run their workloads anywhere in the world on OCI’s distributed cloud”.

Meanwhile, Ashesh Badani, senior vice president and chief product officer of Red Hat, added that the deal will enable customers and partners to build, deploy, and manage enterprise applications on OCI at “scale for faster results and with easier manageability, equipping them with the flexibility to choose their level of control and security based on business needs”.

Eleanor Dickinson attended Oracle CloudWorld as a guest of Oracle.