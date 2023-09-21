Anomali partners Nextgen to serve ASEAN markets

L-R: Matthew H. (Anomali), Wendy O’Keeffe (Nextgen), Ahmed Rubaie (Anomali), Demetrios Georgiou (Anomali) Credit: Nextgen

Nextgen Group has signed a distribution deal with cyber security vendor Anomali.

The partnership aims to serve all the ASEAN markets that Nextgen has a presence in such as Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering the most advanced and comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to help our partners for their customers,” said Wendy O’Keeffe, executive VP and managing director of Nextgen Asia.

“Anomali elevates security efficacy, reducing costs significantly with automated processes at the heart of everything. Anomali's threat intelligence platform is a game-changer in the industry, providing best-in-class solutions whilst providing value for customers.”

Anomali also has an existing distribution agreement with ACA Pacific to promote its threat intelligence portfolio across its key markets of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

O’Keefe and Anomali’s CEO Ahmed Rubaie had recently launched the partnership in Singapore in the presence of Nextgen’s network of security partners.

Lately, Nextgen has been busy expanding its portfolio including an Asia Pacific-wide distribution deal with XM Cyber that will cover Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the Philippines.

Nextgen has also continued its strategy of signing market-specific partnerships, such as becoming the value-added distributor for Trellix in Indonesia as well as for Vectra AI in the Philippines.