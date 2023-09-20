Check Point salutes top APAC partners

Spark New Zealand, Dicker Data Australia, NTT, ST-Engineering and Logicalis Asia come out on top.

Spark New Zealand Credit: Supplied

Cyber security vendor Check Point Software has honoured its top Asia Pacific (APAC) partners.

Presented at the 2023 APAC partner conference in Bali, Indonesia, APAC head of channels Pankaj Narayan said the award winners identify, nurture and secure new sales opportunities to improve revenue predictability.

“Check Point Software is proud to recognise the work of our top business partners across Asia Pacific who bring the highest level of business value in supporting customers by adopting our 3Cs of best security, in an effort to consolidate a stronger security posture,” he said.

Spark New Zealand won the Cloud Partner Award for “significant wins” achieved with financial services and government agencies.

Dicker Data Australia took home the Growth Distributor Award, while Distributor of the Year was handed to Singapore-based M.Tech Products.

NTT took home both the GSI Partner Award and the Infinity Partner Award. Check Point said NTT “remains Check Point APAC’s leading partner”, being a “key partner” in closing Check Point Infinity contracts with customers across Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand and the Philippines.

The Growth Partner Award was handed to Singapore’s ST Engineering Info-Security, while the Quantum Partner Award was given to Singapore-based Logicalis Asia for a 747 per cent year-on-year growth on Quantum bookings.



“These awards were handed out in recognition of channel excellence in helping customers accelerate stronger cyber security capabilities, amidst the backdrop of surging cyber attacks globally in every sector,” Narayan added.